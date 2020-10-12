Coca-Cola (KO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed the most recent trading day at $51.09, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 1.62% over the past month. This has traded in line with the Consumer Staples sector and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 22, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 19.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.36 billion, down 12.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $32.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.69% and -9.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. KO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KO has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.29 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.34, which means KO is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that KO currently has a PEG ratio of 5.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.