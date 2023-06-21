Coca-Cola (KO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $61.43, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 0.23% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.54% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Coca-Cola will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Coca-Cola is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.69 billion, up 3.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $45.02 billion, which would represent changes of +5.24% and +4.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Coca-Cola currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coca-Cola's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.83.

Meanwhile, KO's PEG ratio is currently 3.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

