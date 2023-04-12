Coca-Cola (KO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 4.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coca-Cola as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.86 billion, up 3.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $44.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.84% and +4.28%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Coca-Cola is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Coca-Cola is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.7, so we one might conclude that Coca-Cola is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, KO's PEG ratio is currently 3.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

