Coca-Cola (KO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed the most recent trading day at $60.24, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.41%.

Shares of the world's largest beverage maker witnessed a loss of 0.07% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coca-Cola in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.70, indicating a 2.94% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.99 billion, indicating a 0.05% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.81 per share and a revenue of $45.85 billion, indicating changes of +4.46% and +0.2%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. Coca-Cola is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Coca-Cola is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20, so one might conclude that Coca-Cola is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.37. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

