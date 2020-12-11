Coca-Cola (KO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $53.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 0.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KO to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.68 billion, down 4.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $33.06 billion, which would represent changes of -10.9% and -9.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KO has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.16 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.82.

We can also see that KO currently has a PEG ratio of 6.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CocaCola Company The (KO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.