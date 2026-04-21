Coca-Cola (KO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $74.70, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.59%.

Shares of the world's largest beverage maker have appreciated by 0.49% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.08%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coca-Cola in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 28, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.81, signifying a 10.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.31 billion, indicating a 10.62% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.23 per share and a revenue of $49.17 billion, indicating changes of +7.67% and +2.66%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower within the past month. Coca-Cola is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Coca-Cola is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.38. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.53.

We can additionally observe that KO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. KO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.