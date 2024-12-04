News & Insights

Stocks
KO

Coca-Cola (KO) Faces Backlash after Scaling Back Sustainability Goals

December 04, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by Vince Condarcuri for TipRanks ->

Coca-Cola (KO) is drawing backlash from environmental groups after the beverage giant said it will scale back its sustainability goals, according to CNN. The company now aims to use 35%-40% recycled material in packaging by 2035, down from its earlier target of 50% by 2030. It also revised its recycling goal of collecting the equivalent of every bottle it produces by 2030. Instead, it plans to collect 70%-75% of the bottles and cans produced annually, with no set timeline. Coca-Cola cited “identified challenges” and the need for resource efficiency in its decision.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Environmental groups have criticized the move by calling it “short-sighted” and accusing the company of greenwashing, which is when a firm markets itself as environmentally friendly, but its actual practices don’t align with those claims. Oceana condemned Coca-Cola’s reduced goals and argued that they won’t significantly curb plastic use.

In addition, Break Free from Plastic, which named Coca-Cola the top plastic polluter for the sixth year in 2023, called the revised targets a step backward in addressing the global plastic crisis. While Coca-Cola recently introduced bottles made from 100% recycled plastic in the U.S., which it claims will cut 83 million pounds of plastic from its supply chain, critics remain skeptical. This is because Coca-Cola bottles are frequently found as waste in public spaces all over the world.

What Is the Future Price of KO Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on KO stock based on 11 Buys, three Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 9% rally in its share price over the past year, the average KO price target of $75.33 per share implies 21.52% upside potential.

See more KO analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.