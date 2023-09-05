Coca-Cola (KO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $58.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 3.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coca-Cola as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Coca-Cola is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.48 billion, up 3.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $45.01 billion, which would represent changes of +6.05% and +4.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Coca-Cola is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Coca-Cola has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.52 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.82, so we one might conclude that Coca-Cola is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.48 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



