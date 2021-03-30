Coca-Cola (KO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $53.15, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 7.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 9.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, down 1.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.52 billion, down 0.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $36.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.72% and +11.26%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. KO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, KO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.06.

We can also see that KO currently has a PEG ratio of 4.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

