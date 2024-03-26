Coca-Cola (KO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Coca-Cola (KO) ending at $60.54, denoting a +0.23% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.42%.

Shares of the world's largest beverage maker have depreciated by 0.51% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coca-Cola in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.70, indicating a 2.94% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.98 billion, up 0.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.81 per share and a revenue of $45.83 billion, signifying shifts of +4.46% and +0.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. As of now, Coca-Cola holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Coca-Cola is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.47. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.17 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Beverages - Soft drinks industry stood at 2.3 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

