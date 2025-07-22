Coca-Cola To Introduce Cane Sugar-Sweetened Coke In U.S. This Fall

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola (COKE) confirmed Tuesday that it will launch a new version of its signature soda made with U.S.-grown cane sugar, expanding its product lineup this fall.

The move follows President Donald Trump's recent claim on social media that he convinced the company to replace high-fructose corn syrup.

The company clarified that its classic formula would remain unchanged and continue using corn syrup. Instead, the cane sugar version will serve as an additional option for consumers.

"This new offering is designed to complement our core portfolio and provide more choices across occasions and preferences," Coca-Cola said in its earnings statement.

CEO James Quincey told analysts the company already incorporates cane sugar in several U.S. beverages, including lemonade and coffee. "We're leveraging the full range of sweetening options where consumer preferences call for it," he said.

The announcement comes amid renewed criticism of high-fructose corn syrup, with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. labeling it a driver of obesity and diabetes.

Nutrition experts, however, argue that the health risks stem from excessive sugar consumption overall, regardless of type. "The priority should be reducing total sugar intake, not just swapping sweeteners," said Eva Greenthal of the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

While rival PepsiCo is not changing its core cola formula, it has introduced cane sugar in its prebiotic soda and Poppi brand. CEO Ramon Laguarta recently highlighted that U.S. sugar prices remain a barrier to broader adoption, hinting at the need for agricultural policy reform.

Coca-Cola's cane sugar variant, often compared to "Mexican Coke," aims to tap into consumer nostalgia and premium preferences without altering the original recipe that has defined the brand for decades.

