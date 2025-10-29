Coca-Cola Içecek Anonim Sirketi (COLZF) Price Target Decreased by 13.29% to 1.84

The average one-year price target for Coca-Cola Içecek Anonim Sirketi (OTCPK:COLZF) has been revised to $1.84 / share. This is a decrease of 13.29% from the prior estimate of $2.12 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.60 to a high of $2.11 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.56% from the latest reported closing price of $2.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola Içecek Anonim Sirketi. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 9.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLZF is 0.08%, an increase of 30.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 88,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THOAX - Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund - holds 15,021K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,676K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,590K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,174K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLZF by 15.22% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,894K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,546K shares , representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLZF by 16.74% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 5,225K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLZF by 11.46% over the last quarter.

