Coca Cola Hellenic to invest $1 billion in Egyptian market over 5 years - statement

Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company plans to invest one billion dollars in the Egyptian market over the next five years, after acquiring Coca Cola Egypt, a statement from the Egyptian Cabinet said on Wednesday.

The statement quotes the CEO of Coca Cola Egypt, Ahmed Afify, saying the investment will include building factories and adding production lines.

