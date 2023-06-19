News & Insights

Coca-Cola HBC to buy Finlandia owner for $220 mln

June 19, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

June 19 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC AG CCH.L said on Monday it would buy Finlandia vodka brandowner Brown-Forman Finland Oy from Brown-Forman Netherlands BV for $220 million, as the bottler expands its premium spirits business.

Finlandia, established in 1970, is a leading vodka brand in Central and Eastern Europe, Coca-Cola HBC said in a statement.

The bottler said the acquisition was being done through its wholly owned unit CC Beverages Holdings II BV and that deal completion was expected in the second half of 2023.

