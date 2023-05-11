News & Insights

Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH) Price Target Increased by 7.62% to 2,712.71

May 11, 2023 — 05:48 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH) has been revised to 2,712.71 / share. This is an increase of 7.62% from the prior estimate of 2,520.67 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,098.99 to a high of 3,150.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.52% from the latest reported closing price of 2,523.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola HBC. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCH is 0.15%, an increase of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 22,906K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:CCH / Coca-Cola HBC AG Shares Held by Institutions

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,594K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 6.06% over the last quarter.

HLMEX - Harding Loevner Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio Institutional holds 1,905K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,213K shares, representing a decrease of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 10.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,497K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 1.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,055K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 7.01% over the last quarter.

HLEMX - Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Portfolio Advisor holds 953K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing a decrease of 21.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 9.58% over the last quarter.

