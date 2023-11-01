Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH) Price Target Increased by 5.94% to 2,880.67

The average one-year price target for Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH) has been revised to 2,880.67 / share. This is an increase of 5.94% from the prior estimate of 2,719.23 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,272.50 to a high of 5,460.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.12% from the latest reported closing price of 2,132.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola HBC. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCH is 0.16%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.41% to 24,073K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,623K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 7.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,557K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 7.64% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,161K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 2.68% over the last quarter.

HLMEX - Harding Loevner Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio Institutional holds 997K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing a decrease of 13.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 16.22% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 702K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares, representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 3.79% over the last quarter.

