Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH) Price Target Increased by 5.81% to 2,917.44

The average one-year price target for Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH) has been revised to 2,917.44 / share. This is an increase of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 2,757.15 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,098.99 to a high of 5,460.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.26% from the latest reported closing price of 2,257.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola HBC. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCH is 0.15%, an increase of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 23,024K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,589K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 25.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,510K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 8.25% over the last quarter.

HLMEX - Harding Loevner Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio Institutional holds 1,130K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares, representing a decrease of 68.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 11.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,056K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 22.76% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 676K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing an increase of 32.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 62.08% over the last quarter.

See all Coca-Cola HBC regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.