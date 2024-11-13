News & Insights

Coca-Cola HBC Launches New Euro-Denominated Notes

November 13, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC is launching an 8-year Euro-denominated fixed-rate note issue under its €5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, aiming to enhance its financial strategy. The notes, guaranteed by Coca-Cola HBC, will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting the company’s robust market presence and appeal for investors. With a strong portfolio and a commitment to sustainability, Coca-Cola HBC continues to solidify its position as a leading beverage partner across 29 countries.

