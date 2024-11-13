Coca-Cola HBC Launches New Euro-Denominated Notes

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC is launching an 8-year Euro-denominated fixed-rate note issue under its €5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, aiming to enhance its financial strategy. The notes, guaranteed by Coca-Cola HBC, will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting the company’s robust market presence and appeal for investors. With a strong portfolio and a commitment to sustainability, Coca-Cola HBC continues to solidify its position as a leading beverage partner across 29 countries.

For further insights into GB:CCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.