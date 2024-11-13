Coca-Cola HBC Issues €500 Million Notes

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC has announced the pricing of €500 million in 3.125% Notes due 2032, under its €5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme. These Notes, guaranteed by Coca-Cola HBC AG, will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, offering investors a long-term opportunity in the beverage giant’s financial strategy. The issuance underscores Coca-Cola HBC’s commitment to strengthening its financial footprint and supporting growth across its extensive market reach.

