Coca-Cola HBC Insider Share Sale by COO

December 04, 2024 — 05:52 am EST

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC’s Chief Operating Officer, Panagiota Kalogeraki, has sold 15,541 company shares, worth approximately GBP 440,662.44, as part of a prior vested performance share award plan. The transaction was disclosed in compliance with market regulations, highlighting significant insider activity that may interest investors.

Stocks
