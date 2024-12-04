Coca-Cola HBC Insider Share Sale by COO

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Coca-Cola HBC’s Chief Operating Officer, Panagiota Kalogeraki, has sold 15,541 company shares, worth approximately GBP 440,662.44, as part of a prior vested performance share award plan. The transaction was disclosed in compliance with market regulations, highlighting significant insider activity that may interest investors.

For further insights into GB:CCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.