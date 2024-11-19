News & Insights

Coca-Cola HBC Executives Acquire Shares, Boosting Investor Confidence

November 19, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC AG has announced that several of its key executives have acquired shares through the company’s Employee Share Purchase Plan. This move reflects the management’s confidence in the company’s future prospects, which could be a positive signal for investors and market watchers. The shares were purchased at a price of £27.4626 each, indicating a strategic investment by those closely connected to the company’s operations.

