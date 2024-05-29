Coca-Cola HBC Executive Sells Shares Under ESPP

News & Insights

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC AG has announced that Chief Supply Chain Officer, Ivo Bjelis, sold 15,000 company shares at a price of GBP 27.568959 per share, totaling approximately GBP 413,534. The transaction took place on the 28th of May 2024 and was conducted on the London Stock Exchange (XLON). This sale was part of the company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan and has been reported in compliance with the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulation.

