Coca-Cola HBC Executes Share Buyback Plan

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC AG bought back 106,814 of its shares on May 31, 2024, as part of its ongoing share purchase program, at prices ranging between £26.3800 and £26.6600 per share. The repurchased shares are to be held in treasury, potentially to be used for employee incentive schemes or cancelled with shareholder approval. As a result, the company’s total number of voting rights has been adjusted to 365,023,599.

For further insights into GB:CCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.