Coca-Cola HBC COO Sells Significant Shares

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.
Coca-Cola HBC AG has announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Panagiota Kalogeraki, sold 14,459 ordinary shares at GBP 28.41 per share, totaling approximately GBP 410,737. This transaction is a part of a previously vested performance share award plan, and it highlights the ongoing financial activities and stock movements within the company.
