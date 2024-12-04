Coca-Cola HBC COO Sells Significant Shares

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC AG has announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Panagiota Kalogeraki, sold 14,459 ordinary shares at GBP 28.41 per share, totaling approximately GBP 410,737. This transaction is a part of a previously vested performance share award plan, and it highlights the ongoing financial activities and stock movements within the company.

