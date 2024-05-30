News & Insights

Coca-Cola HBC Continues Share Buyback Effort

May 30, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC AG has announced the repurchase of 106,815 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from £26.38 to £26.64, as part of its ongoing share purchase program initiated in November 2023. The acquired shares will be held in treasury to potentially meet the needs of employee incentive schemes or could be cancelled with shareholder approval. Following this transaction, the total number of Coca-Cola HBC AG’s voting rights stands at 365,130,413.

