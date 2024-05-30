Coca-Cola HBC Continues Share Buyback Effort

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC AG has announced the repurchase of 106,815 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from £26.38 to £26.64, as part of its ongoing share purchase program initiated in November 2023. The acquired shares will be held in treasury to potentially meet the needs of employee incentive schemes or could be cancelled with shareholder approval. Following this transaction, the total number of Coca-Cola HBC AG’s voting rights stands at 365,130,413.

For further insights into GB:CCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.