Coca-Cola HBC CEO Sells Shares Worth £610k

May 28, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC AG’s CEO, Zoran Bogdanovic, has sold 22,036 ordinary shares at £27.70 each, totaling approximately £610,397. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange and is in line with the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations.

