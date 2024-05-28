Coca-Cola HBC CEO Sells Shares Worth £610k

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC AG’s CEO, Zoran Bogdanovic, has sold 22,036 ordinary shares at £27.70 each, totaling approximately £610,397. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange and is in line with the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations.

