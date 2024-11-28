Coca-Cola HBC CEO Sells Shares in Strategic Move

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC’s CEO, Zoran Bogdanovic, has sold 3,876 shares at GBP 28.40 each, totaling approximately GBP 109,666, as part of a prior vested performance share award plan. This transaction is part of regular notifications under market regulations, reflecting the executive’s strategy in managing personal stock holdings.

