Is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coca-Cola HBC is one of 178 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola HBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCHGY's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CCHGY has returned 52.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 5.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Coca-Cola HBC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Premier Foods PLC. (PRRFY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.4%.

For Premier Foods PLC. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Coca-Cola HBC belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7% so far this year, so CCHGY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Premier Foods PLC. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #93. The industry has moved -4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Coca-Cola HBC and Premier Foods PLC. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Premier Foods PLC. (PRRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.