Is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coca-Cola HBC is one of 184 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola HBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCHGY's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CCHGY has gained about 21.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Coca-Cola HBC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carriage Services (CSV). The stock is up 61.5% year-to-date.

For Carriage Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Coca-Cola HBC is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #132 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.4% so far this year, so CCHGY is performing better in this area.

Carriage Services, however, belongs to the Funeral Services industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #3. The industry has moved +25.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Coca-Cola HBC and Carriage Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

