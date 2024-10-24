Is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Coca-Cola HBC is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 183 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola HBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCHGY's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CCHGY has returned 21.3% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 6.3%. This shows that Coca-Cola HBC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is International Flavors (IFF). The stock has returned 28.4% year-to-date.

For International Flavors, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coca-Cola HBC belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.2% so far this year, so CCHGY is performing better in this area.

International Flavors, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this 27-stock industry is ranked #167. The industry has moved +3.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Coca-Cola HBC and International Flavors. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

