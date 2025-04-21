Is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Coca-Cola HBC is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 177 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Coca-Cola HBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCHGY's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CCHGY has gained about 48% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 6.6%. This means that Coca-Cola HBC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Reeds (REED). The stock has returned 170.3% year-to-date.

For Reeds, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coca-Cola HBC belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.3% so far this year, so CCHGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Reeds is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Coca-Cola HBC and Reeds. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

