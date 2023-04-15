Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) Declares $0.88 Dividend

Coca-Cola HBC said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.88 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.03%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola HBC. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCHGY is 0.04%, a decrease of 26.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 15K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola HBC is $31.08. The forecasts range from a low of $26.07 to a high of $36.52. The average price target represents an increase of 42.75% from its latest reported closing price of $21.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola HBC is $9,204MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dsm Capital Partners holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Financial Management Professionals holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AUXAX - Auxier Focus Fund A Shares holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.