Coca Cola HBC AG - ADR (CCHGY) Price Target Increased by 8.76% to 35.91

The average one-year price target for Coca Cola HBC AG - ADR (OTC:CCHGY) has been revised to 35.91 / share. This is an increase of 8.76% from the prior estimate of 33.01 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.33 to a high of 68.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.32% from the latest reported closing price of 25.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca Cola HBC AG - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCHGY is 0.03%, a decrease of 25.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.33% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AUXAX - Auxier Focus Fund A Shares holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCHGY by 11.92% over the last quarter.

Financial Management Professionals holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group holds 1K shares.

