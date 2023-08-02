Coca Cola HBC AG - ADR (CCHGY) Price Target Increased by 10.80% to 38.13

The average one-year price target for Coca Cola HBC AG - ADR (OTC:CCHGY) has been revised to 38.13 / share. This is an increase of 10.80% from the prior estimate of 34.41 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.89 to a high of 69.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.24% from the latest reported closing price of 30.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca Cola HBC AG - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCHGY is 0.03%, a decrease of 19.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.92% to 17K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AUXAX - Auxier Focus Fund A Shares holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 49.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCHGY by 190.22% over the last quarter.

Financial Management Professionals holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group holds 1K shares.

Dsm Capital Partners holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 31.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCHGY by 74.99% over the last quarter.

