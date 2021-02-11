Coca-Cola HBC 2020 Comparable Profit Declines; Sales Revenue Down 12.7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola HBC AG reported that its full year 2020 net profit declined to 414.9 million euros from 487.5 million euros, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 1.140 euros compared to 1.340 euros. Comparable net profit was 431.4 million euros, down 17.4%. Comparable basic EPS was 1.185 euros, down 17.5%.

Full year 2020 net sales revenue was 6.13 billion euros, down 12.7% from prior year. On a currency-neutral basis, net sales revenue declined by 9.6%.

The Board has proposed a dividend of 0.64 euros, a 3.2% increase from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.