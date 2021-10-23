Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's (NYSE:KOF) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of November to US$1.23. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.5%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 43% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 15.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 4.0%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Coca-Cola FEMSA. de Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:KOF Historic Dividend October 23rd 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was Mex$23.60 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was Mex$50.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.9% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings has been rising at 4.5% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Coca-Cola FEMSA. de will make a great income stock. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Coca-Cola FEMSA. de that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

