Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (KOF) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 121.71

The average one-year price target for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:KOF) has been revised to $121.71 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $108.18 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $111.53 to a high of $135.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.35% from the latest reported closing price of $102.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 23.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOF is 0.15%, an increase of 51.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.92% to 18,516K shares. The put/call ratio of KOF is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 6,215K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,682K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%.

Tweedy, Browne Co holds 1,189K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding holds 673K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing a decrease of 21.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 32.08% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 535K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares , representing a decrease of 39.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 19.55% over the last quarter.

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