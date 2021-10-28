Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.229 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KOF was $54.88, representing a -7.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.07 and a 51.77% increase over the 52 week low of $36.16.

KOF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). KOF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8. Zacks Investment Research reports KOF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.61%, compared to an industry average of 22.2%.

