Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.8% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KOF was $40.66, representing a -37.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.49 and a 7.77% increase over the 52 week low of $37.73.

KOF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). KOF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07. Zacks Investment Research reports KOF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.73%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KOF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

