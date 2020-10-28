Dividends
KOF

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.8% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KOF was $40.66, representing a -37.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.49 and a 7.77% increase over the 52 week low of $37.73.

KOF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). KOF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07. Zacks Investment Research reports KOF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.73%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KOF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KOF

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular