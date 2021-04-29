Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.258 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.01% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KOF was $48.74, representing a -3.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.37 and a 34.79% increase over the 52 week low of $36.16.

KOF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). KOF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports KOF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.57%, compared to an industry average of 20.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KOF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.