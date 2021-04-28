Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Just Beat EPS By 14%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of Mex$46b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de surprised by delivering a statutory profit of Mex$15.44 per share, a notable 14% above expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:KOF Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's 15 analysts is for revenues of Mex$185.3b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 2.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 19% to Mex$58.53. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of Mex$185.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of Mex$57.79 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$64.86, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Coca-Cola FEMSA. de at US$116 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$50.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Coca-Cola FEMSA. de'shistorical trends, as the 2.8% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 2.6% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 5.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at Mex$64.86, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Coca-Cola FEMSA. de. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Coca-Cola FEMSA. de analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola FEMSA. de that you should be aware of.

