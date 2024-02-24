Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (KOF) Price Target Increased by 9.35% to 102.53

The average one-year price target for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:KOF) has been revised to 102.53 / share. This is an increase of 9.35% from the prior estimate of 93.76 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 100.31 to a high of 106.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.73% from the latest reported closing price of 98.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 7.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOF is 0.31%, a decrease of 7.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 26,244K shares. The put/call ratio of KOF is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 6,215K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tweedy, Browne Co holds 1,578K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,328K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 16.31% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 1,167K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 972K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. DE C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., known as Coca-Cola FEMSA or KOF, is a Mexican multinational beverage company headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

