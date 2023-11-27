Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. DE C.V. - ADR (KOF) Price Target Increased by 10.31% to 88.83

The average one-year price target for Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. DE C.V. - ADR (NYSE:KOF) has been revised to 88.83 / share. This is an increase of 10.31% from the prior estimate of 80.53 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 86.81 to a high of 95.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.40% from the latest reported closing price of 85.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. DE C.V. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOF is 0.33%, a decrease of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 26,683K shares. The put/call ratio of KOF is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 6,215K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tweedy, Browne Co holds 1,586K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing a decrease of 15.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,231K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares, representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 71.77% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 1,167K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing a decrease of 16.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 974K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., known as Coca-Cola FEMSA or KOF, is a Mexican multinational beverage company headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

