Coca-Cola Femsa reaches deal with Heineken over distribution in Brazil

Laura Gottesdiener Reuters
Mexican Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa said on Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Heineken over distribution in Brazil.

"The redesign of the distribution agreement between the Coca-Cola system and Heineken in Brazil is an important milestone," said John Santa Maria Otazua, chief executive officer of Coca-Cola FEMSA.

The agreement is slated to be implemented in the middle of 2021, the company added in a statement.

