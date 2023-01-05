Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) closed at $66.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bottling company had lost 1.14% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Coca-Cola FEMSA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Coca-Cola FEMSA is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.89 billion, up 12.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola FEMSA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Coca-Cola FEMSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Coca-Cola FEMSA has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.84 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.73, which means Coca-Cola FEMSA is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that KOF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KOF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

