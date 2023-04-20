Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) closed the most recent trading day at $83.63, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the bottling company had gained 8.31% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coca-Cola FEMSA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Coca-Cola FEMSA is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.98 billion, up 19.5% from the prior-year quarter.

KOF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.86 per share and revenue of $12.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.76% and +13.35%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola FEMSA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.67% higher. Coca-Cola FEMSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Coca-Cola FEMSA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.49.

We can also see that KOF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

