Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) closed the most recent trading day at $84.65, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bottling company had lost 5.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coca-Cola FEMSA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Coca-Cola FEMSA is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.45 billion, up 20.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.17 per share and revenue of $13.49 billion, which would represent changes of +14.63% and +19.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola FEMSA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.38% higher. Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola FEMSA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.97, so we one might conclude that Coca-Cola FEMSA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, KOF's PEG ratio is currently 1.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.