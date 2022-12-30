Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) closed at $67.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bottling company had gained 0.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.31% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

Coca-Cola FEMSA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Coca-Cola FEMSA is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.89 billion, up 12.77% from the year-ago period.

KOF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.92 per share and revenue of $11.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.23% and +15.58%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola FEMSA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Coca-Cola FEMSA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola FEMSA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.78.

It is also worth noting that KOF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.