Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Robust Q3 2024 Growth

Coca-Cola FEMSA reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue growing by 10.7% and operating income increasing by 13.9%, despite challenging weather conditions in Mexico. The company highlighted its strategic initiatives, such as the rollout of a new salesforce automation tool in Brazil, and continued focus on core business growth and cost efficiencies. Furthermore, Coca-Cola FEMSA mobilized efforts to provide humanitarian relief in Mexico and announced progress in reopening its Porto Alegre facility in Brazil.

