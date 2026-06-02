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Coca-Cola Eyes 2027 India Listing For Bottling Arm, To Sell Stake

June 02, 2026 — 03:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Co. (KO), the U.S. beverage giant, is exploring a potential public listing in India in 2027 of Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt Ltd or HCCH, the parent of its largest Indian bottler, and plans to sell part of its holding, the company said on late Monday.

HCCH owns Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd., which operates 14 bottling plants across 10 Indian states.

Initial preparations are underway for a potential listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals, Coca-Cola said.

The move follows Jubilant Bhartia Group's purchase of a 40 percent stake in HCCH in July 2025, and the potential listing would complete the refranchising of HCCH, the company noted.

Sanket Ray, president for India and Southwest Asia at Coca-Cola, stated, "Under the leadership of our trusted partners in Jubilant Bhartia Group, following the listing the bottler will be well placed to continue to pursue growth. The Coca-Cola Company will stay invested in this important bottler and focus on growing our portfolio of global and local brands in India."

Coca-Cola has retained Rothschild & Co to advise on the listing.

The company plans to announce durther details about the potential listing at a later date.

In overnight trading on NYSE, shares of Coca-Cola were up 0.24 percent, changing hands at $78.83, after closing Monday's regular session 0.47 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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